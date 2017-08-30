SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah State Board of Education has announced the four 2017 Utah finalists for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.

They are:

• Rachel Rolf, Hillside Middle School, Salt Lake City School District, mathematics

• Mike Spencer, Juab High School, Juab School District, mathematics

• Deborah Morgan, South Sevier High School, Sevier School District, science

• Meghan Zarnetske, Treasure Mountain Junior High, Park City School District, science

A national selection committee will review the four finalists’ applications, and the White House will announce the two winners in the summer or fall of 2018. The winners will receive a certificate signed by the president, a paid trip for two to Washington, D.C., to attend a series of recognition events and professional development opportunities, and a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation.

The award is the highest honor bestowed by the U.S. government specifically for K-12 mathematics and science teaching. Established by Congress in 1983, the program authorizes the president to hand out up to 108 awards each year. Awards are given to teachers from each of the 50 states and four U.S. jurisdictions.