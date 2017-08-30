SALT LAKE CITY — Ute fans, don’t forget that your football tickets double as Utah Transit Authority fare to all home football games, including Thursday’s season opener.

For fans riding FrontRunner from Utah County or southern Salt Lake County, UTA suggests they transfer to TRAX at the Murray Central Station. For those coming from Davis or Weber counties, UTA suggest fans grab a direct bus at the Salt Lake Central Station.

For Thursday’s game against North Dakota, UTA will run direct TRAX service from Draper to Rice-Eccles Stadium.

For more information, log onto rideuta.com.