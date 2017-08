OGDEN — America First Credit Union employees donated 107 backpacks filled with school supplies as part of the Catholic Community Services of Northern Utah’s Backpack Bonanza.

Employees filled the backpacks with notebooks, binders, pencil boxes, writing utensils and other supplies to ensure homeless, low-income and refugee children are equipped and ready for the school year.

Last year, more than 3,000 backpacks were distributed through the program to schools throughout Ogden and Salt Lake City.