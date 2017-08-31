Utah’s favorite backpack has a family-friendly theme.

Jet.com recently pulled together a list of the best-selling backpack brands for every continental state (except Vermont), according to BuzzFeed.

Most states favored traditional brands like JanSport or Dickies.

For Utah, the “Despicable Me” backpack won the day. The backpack is layered with the Minion characters and currently sells for $29.75.

“The backpack is well-made and perfect for day trips or school,” the Jet.com description reads.

Illinois also favor the backpack, which tied with a Pokemon backpack.

The “Despicable Me” backpack doesn’t appear on Amazon’s list of best-sellers. The “Skip Hop Zoo toddler kids backpack,” which looks like a unicorn, leads the way on Amazon.

JanSport, High Sierra and Under Armour bags all held top spots on Amazon’s best-sellers list.