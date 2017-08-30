ZION NATIONAL PARK — As the summer season unofficially comes to a close this Labor Day weekend, officials say visitors should expect crowded conditions throughout Zion National Park.

Traffic lanes have been narrowed due to construction at the park’s south entrance in preparation for a larger project on state Route 9 in Springdale, which may make wait times into the park longer than normal.

Officials are also warning visitors that parking inside the park will fill up early, often by 9 a.m. Once parking fills, visitors will need to park in Springdale and take the shuttle into the park.

Visitors are also advised to check the park’s website at www.nps.gov/zion for information on shuttle buses, trails and other facilities.