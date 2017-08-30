SPRINGDALE — Clif and Elaine Conner had been contemplating moving to St. George for about a year before finally making the transition.

In mid-July, the couple packed their belongings and moved from a small town west of San Antonio to Washington, Utah.

Although they’ve only lived in the Beehive State for a month, the couple is already making the most of their new home: They bought a lifetime national park pass, they’ve traveled to Zion National Park three times, and on Tuesday night, they enjoyed their first Utah Symphony performance.

From Aug. 29-Sept. 2, the Utah Symphony is traveling on the Great American Road Trip — a 1,200-mile journey where the ensemble provides free outdoor concerts at state parks and national monuments in Utah. The opening concert Tuesday night took place in Springdale, Washington County, on the outskirts of Zion National Park. The Conners and others in attendance shared their thoughts about the experience with the Deseret News.

When the Conners discovered from a local newspaper that the Utah Symphony was coming to their new neck of the woods, they immediately jumped at the opportunity to hear the musicians live. The concert was already sold out by the time they tried to get tickets, but undeterred, the couple showed up to Springdale’s O.C. Tanner Amphitheater two hours early in hopes of receiving stand-by tickets. While taking the shuttle up to the venue, a passenger just happened to have extra tickets that he offered to the Conners — a stroke of luck for which the couple is extremely grateful.

“It’s incredible the pieces that (the symphony) is playing,” Elaine Conner said. “It’s a very varied program. We love classical music and the Broadway tunes as well, so we’re really looking forward to it.”

Clif Conners was especially excited to read in the program that the symphony would be performing Modest Mussorgsky’s “Night on Bald Mountain” — a personal favorite of his.

Long before moving to St. George, the Conners have been avid arts lovers and supporters, attending San Antonio Symphony concerts, operas and supporting their daughter, who sings in San Antonio’s chamber choir.

But the best part of attending such events in Utah is being able to take in the unique scenery that often surrounds the arts.

“There’s nothing (in San Antonio) that’s outdoors or a real venue like (Zion National Park), where you get the majestic beauty of the area as well as the talented performers,” Elaine Conners said. “I think it’s wonderful that they’re taking the symphony to the people.”

Christy Snow of Washington was also excited when she heard that the Utah Symphony would be playing a free concert near her home.

She came across the announcement on the Utah Symphony’s Instagram page, and even though Snow hasn’t played the violin since her junior high school days, she’s always maintained a deep admiration for the instrument and classical music in general.

Tuesday night’s concert was an opportunity for her to share that passion with her 5-year-old son for the very first time.

Snow said she appreciates the symphony’s stop in Springdale, as it exposes people such as her husband and son to a world of music that might not otherwise be as accessible.

“It’s a beautiful experience,” she said. “Music moves people.”

Music is such an important aspect of Randy Ayre’s life that he traveled from Salt Lake City to Springdale to hear the symphony’s performance.

“This is worth coming down and spending an evening,” said Ayre, pointing to the surrounding cliffs of Zion National Park. “With the red rocks towering over you. You can’t ask for more spectacular scenery than here.”

As someone who grew up in Salt Lake, Ayre, who is a Utah Symphony season ticket holder, has attended many performances and has great respect for the high caliber of music the symphony provides.

“Music brings a quality, a richness to life,” he said.

Note: The symphony's next stop is at Cedar Breaks National Monument in Brian Head, Iron County on Wednesday, Aug. 30, at 6:30 p.m. To view the tour's schedule, visit my.usuo.org.

Email: lottiejohnson@deseretnews.com