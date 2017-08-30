Seeing Danny Ainge’s bid to make Boston a champion (again), made me smile. Not because he can’t do it (I still think Golden State will repeat, barring injuries), but because Ainge is a likable guy with a pretty laidback delivery.

“Trader Dan” actually is approachable, polite and professional.

That got me thinking about other current and former general managers I’ve interacted with such as R.C. Buford (San Antonio), Pat Williams (Orlando), Scott Layden (Minnesota, New York, Utah), Kevin O’Connor (Philadelphia, Utah), Dennis Lindsey (Utah) Mitch Kupchak (L.A. Lakers), Dave Checketts (Utah, New York), Vlade Divac (Sacramento) and a few others. In my experience, all of them seemed nice, normal people — not what many would expect in such a cutthroat business.

It’s a crazy balancing act, being super competitive yet unpretentious and good.

Maybe that’s why they’ve all risen to high positions in professional sports. Williams even co-authored a book titled, “How to Be Like Walt: Capturing the Disney Magic Every Day of Your Life.” (I’ll avoid any “Goofy” or “Mickey Mouse” snarkiness here.)

I’ve known Layden the longest. He wouldn’t tell a reporter what he ate for lunch, much less whom he was pursuing in a trade, yet I always found him to be unfailingly genuine as a person. Buford told me a few years ago how much he admired the Jazz organization and how they long ago determined to follow Utah’s pattern for success. (This happened to be a year when the Spurs swept the Jazz in the playoffs.) Williams talked with me after a game in Orlando one year, and was truly funny and accommodating. Kupchak seemed quiet but polite and unassuming. I haven’t interviewed Divac since he was a player, but I always found him likable.

Yet all of them are going after the same goal, and would have to be downright stubborn and highly competitive when it comes to negotiations. Maybe that’s how they get their business done. They use their people skills to be both nice and effective.

All I know is a lot of politicians should try it.