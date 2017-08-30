Here are five movies from various platforms that families may want to consider, as recommended by the Deseret News arts and entertainment department.

Pull out your dance shoes and get ready to tap those toes with these films that feature dancing. From the recently released ballet feature "Leap!" to the scrappy tumbling of the newsboys in "Newsies," here are five films for families to consider.

In theaters: 'Leap'

Set in the late 1800s, two friends run away from their orphanage in pursuit of their dreams in "Leap!" Eleven-year-old Felicie dreams of attending a prestigious ballet school in Paris. But in order to gain admittance she must pretend to be someone else. She quickly learns that talent is not enough to overcome her ruthless classmates. The Dove Foundation awarded the film its "Family Approved" seal for all ages and called the film a "charming tale about two young kids who overcome their hardship to do what is in their heart." Parent Previews said the Canadian/French co-production has impressive visuals that will have youngsters doing pirouettes. Josh Terry of the Deseret News gave the film two stars out of four.

Netfilx: 'Sing'

A koala named Buster Moon plans to host a singing competition in order to raise money to save his beloved theater. Movieguide called "Sing" a "funny and sometimes even exciting family movie with a positive message about sharing one’s gifts with the world." Common Sense Media recommends the film for viewers ages 7 and older. Josh Terry of the Deseret News gave the film two and a half stars out of four.

Netfilx: 'Trolls'

When the optimistic, musical, fuzzy-haired troll village is invaded by the grumpy Bergens, two very different trolls set out on a journey to save their friends from being eaten. The Dove Foundation awarded "Trolls" its "Family Approved" seal for all ages and called the film "a delightful movie about happiness, loyalty and love." With the voice talents of Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake, Plugged In said, "The music is peppy, the heroes are likable, the bad guys get their comeuppance and nothing is really too scary." The website also notes the "brightly colored felt, sticky sweet temperaments, sparkles and bouncy karaoke tunes from the ’80s … adds up pretty well." Josh Terry of the Deseret News gave the film two and a half stars out of four.

Netfilx: 'Happy Feet'

In a world where emperor penguins sing to find their soul mate, a penguin is born who cannot sing, but he can tap dance. The Dove Foundation awarded the film its Dove “Family Approved” seal for ages 12 and over, referring to the film as a “cute movie, and you will find yourself tapping to the music." The website notes there are some scary parts and some sexually suggestive song lyrics.

iTunes: 'Newsies'

Based on New York City’s 1899 newsboy strike, this musical follows a group of boys who stand up against newspaper executives. MovieGuide.org says it "is one of the better family films, largely due to the strength of its performances” but warns that “the disregard for the law encouraged during the strike is troublesome.” Common Sense Media said the film is filled with an "energetic score and large-scale dance gymnastics." The website recommends the film for viewers ages 9 and older. The film is rated PG for mild violence.