SANDY — Sandy police are investigating the shooting of a 16-year-old boy.

The incident happened about 11 a.m. at the Jefferson Place Condominium complex, 683 W. Jefferson Cove (9260 South). A single shot went though the boy's right hand and into his right leg, according to Sandy Police Sgt. Jason Nielsen.

The boy was taken to a local hospital and was reported to be stable.

It was not known Wednesday if the boy was shot inside or outside a condominium or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

— Pat Reavy