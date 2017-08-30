Summer is finally over, and for film lovers, that can be both a good and bad thing. While there might be fewer must-see movies released in the fall months (especially for families), the trade-off is usually a greater amount of variety.

Fall 2017 is no different. With everything from serious awards-season contenders to mid-budget thrillers, a My Little Pony movie and even a few superhero films that would feel right at home during the peak of summer, there’s something for pretty much everybody, regardless of age.

Here are some of the movies film fans can look forward to this fall:

September

“Home Again” — Reese Witherspoon stars in this modern romantic comedy as a recently divorced mom who lets three 20-something guys move in with her and her kids.

MPAA rating: PG-13 for thematic and sexual material

Release date: Sept. 8

“Rememory” — After inventing a device that can extract, record and replay a person’s memories, a scientist (Martin Donovan) is found dead under mysterious circumstances. Peter Dinklage and Julia Ormond star in this sci-fi-tinged whodunit (along with the late Anton Yelchin in his final role).

MPAA rating: PG-13 for bloody accident images, some violence, thematic material and brief strong language

Release date: Sept. 8

“The Lego Ninjago Movie” — The Lego movies have already pulled off the seemingly impossible by making not one but two movies based on toys that critics love at least as much as audiences. This one, featuring the voice talents of actors such as Dave Franco, Michael Peña, Fred Armisen and Jackie Chan, follows young Master Builder Lloyd, aka the Green Ninja, as he and his friends fight to defend Ninjago City against Lloyd’s evil dad, Garmadon, aka the Worst Guy Ever.

MPAA rating: PG for some mild action and rude humor

Release date: Sept. 22

“Stronger” — Jake Gyllenhaal stars in this inspirational true story about one of the victims of the Boston Marathon bombing. After losing his legs in the attack, Jeff Bauman struggles to rebuild his life and relationship with his girlfriend played by Tatiana Maslany (“Orphan Black”). It is based on the book of the same name.

MPAA rating: N/A

Release date: Sept. 22

“Battle of the Sexes” — Fresh off her best actress win at last year’s Oscars, Emma Stone stars as tennis pro Billie Jean King opposite Steve Carell’s Bobby Riggs in this true story about one of the most-watched televised sports matches in history. With a script by Oscar-winner Simon Beaufoy (“Slumdog Millionaire,” “127 Hours”), don’t be surprised if this one gets awards-season buzz.

MPAA rating: PG-13 for some sexual content and partial nudity

Release date: Sept. 22

“Victoria & Abdul” — An unexpected friendship between Queen Victoria of England (played, not for the first time, by the inimitable Judi Dench) and a young Indian clerk (Ali Fazal) is the subject of this very British period dramedy directed by multiple Oscar-nominee Stephen Frears (“Philomena,” “Florence Foster Jenkins”).

MPAA rating: N/A

Release date: Sept. 22 (limited), Sept. 29 (wide)

October

“My Little Pony: The Movie” — From the filmmaker behind the TV series “My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic” and the TV movie “My Little Pony: Equestria Girls — Rainbow Rocks” comes the first ever big-screen outing for the residents of Ponyville. Emily Blunt, Zoe Saldana and Liev Schreiber lead a voice cast that would put most live-action movies to shame.

MPAA rating: PG for mild action

Release date: Oct. 6

“The Mountain Between Us” — Idris Elba and Kate Winslet star in this man (and woman) against nature survival story as two strangers who have to help each other survive after they are stranded on a mountain following a deadly plane crash.

MPAA rating: N/A

Release date: Oct. 6

“Marshall” — Chadwick Boseman (the MCU’s Black Panther) stars in this ensemble courtroom drama, which recounts an early, career-defining case from the life of a young Thurgood Marshall, the first African-American Supreme Court justice.

MPAA rating: PG-13 for mature thematic content, sexuality, violence and some strong language

Release date: Oct. 13

“Goodbye Christopher Robin” — Simon Curtis (“My Week with Marilyn”) directs this behind-the-scenes look at the creation of A.A. Milne’s Winnie the Pooh stories shortly after World War I, drawing inspiration from his own son. Domhnall Gleeson (Bill Weasley in the Harry Potter series) stars as Milne alongside Margot Robbie as his wife, Daphne.

MPAA rating: PG for thematic elements, some bullying, war images and brief language

Release date: Oct. 13

“Happy Death Day” — A girl named Tree (Jessica Rothe) must relive the same day over and over again until she is able to figure out the identity of the masked person who kills her at the end of it in this mash-up of “Groundhog Day” and slasher movies.

MPAA rating: PG-13 for violence/terror, crude sexual content, language, some drug material and partial nudity

Release date: Oct. 13

“The Foreigner” — When his teenage daughter is killed in a terrorist attack in London, a Chinese immigrant (Jackie Chan) goes after the British government official (Pierce Brosnan) whose own past may hold the answers to who is responsible in this spy thriller directed by Martin Campbell (“Goldeneye,” “Casino Royale”).

MPAA rating: N/A

Release date: Oct. 13

“Geostorm” — For better or worse, nobody does big-screen catastrophic destruction quite like Roland Emmerich (“Independence Day,” “2012”). When a network of satellites created to regulate the Earth’s climate start to malfunction, two estranged brothers (Gerard Butler and Jim Sturgess) have to join forces to prevent a world-ending geostorm.

MPAA rating: PG-13 for destruction, action and violence

Release date: Oct. 20

“Wonderstruck” — Based on an illustrated novel by Brian Selznick (“The Invention of Hugo Cabret”) and directed by Todd Haynes (“Mildred Pierce”), this film aimed at young adults tells two interconnected stories, one set in 1927 and one in 1977.

MPAA rating: N/A

Release date: Oct. 20

“Only the Brave” — An ensemble cast including Josh Brolin, Taylor Kitsch, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller and Jeff Bridges tell the true story of the elite crew of firefighters who battled the 2013 wildfire in Yarnell, Arizona.

MPAA rating: PG-13 for thematic content, some sexual references, language and drug material

Release date: Oct. 20

“Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween” — If Madea, a haunted campground and monsters sound like perfect Halloween watching, this is for you.

MPAA rating: PG-13 for sexual references, drug content, language and some horror images

Release date: Oct. 20

November

“Thor: Ragnarok” — The next installment in the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe finds the Norse god of thunder (Chris Hemsworth) competing in a gladiatorial tournament on another planet, all while the goddess of death (Cate Blanchett) tries to destroy his home world of Asgard.

MPAA rating: N/A

Release date: Nov. 3

“Murder on the Orient Express” — Kenneth Branagh directs and stars in this adaptation of Agatha Christie’s classic whodunit as (probably) the world’s greatest detective, Hercule Poirot. Joining him for the ride are a who’s who of talented actors, including Josh Gad, Michelle Pfeiffer, Daisy Ridley, Willem Dafoe, Johnny Depp and Judi Dench, among others.

MPAA rating: N/A

Release date: Nov. 10

“The Star” — “The Walking Dead's” Steven Yeun stars in this 3-D animated Christmas movie about a donkey and his friends who become the accidental heroes of the Nativity story.

MPAA rating: N/A

Release date: Nov. 10

“Justice League” — An all-star lineup of heroes including Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman and the Flash assembles for the first time ever on the big screen to face a new enemy in DC’s giant-sized answer to the Avengers.

MPAA rating: N/A

Release date: Nov. 17

“Wonder” — Based on the New York Times best-seller by R.J. Palacio, this family-oriented comedy-drama stars Jacob Tremblay as August “Auggie” Pullman, a boy born with facial differences who teaches everyone around him important lessons as he attends a regular school for the first time. Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson co-star.

MPAA rating: PG for thematic elements, including bullying, and some mild language

Release date: Nov. 17

