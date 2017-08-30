Utah’s favorite NFL player didn’t go to a college in the Beehive State. Rather, he went to the University of Miami.

That player is Greg Olsen, the tight end from the Carolina Panthers.

Olsen, who played with the Chicago Bears from 2007 to 2010, topped Utah for most popular players. Utah proved to be the only state where Olsen led the way, according to CableTV.com.

CableTV worked with Go.Frontier.com to look at which players were Googled the most in every state.

Some other interesting facts:

Philip River proved to be the most popular offensive players, leading ahead of Super Bowl champions Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Eli Manning.

Defensively, Khalil Mack of the Oakland Raiders and Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald led the way across most states.

The Seattle Seahawks ranked as the country’s most popular team overall, placing ahead of the Dallas Cowboys and Oakland Raiders.