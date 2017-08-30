Here’s a look at the news for Aug. 30.

Harvey pivots to Louisiana

Tropical storm Harvey will no longer wreak havoc on Texas, "pivoting" to nearby Louisiana on Tuesday, according to The Washington Post.

The storm rained down heavily in southern Louisiana. Some cities also saw warnings for high water levels about 2 to 4 feet higher than normal.

A second round of rainfall is expected Tuesday night.

Back in Texas, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced a curfew to help people stay safe at night, specifically from property crime, according to the BBC.

President Donald Trump visited Texas on Tuesday, saying he hopes the country will find a way to save those affected.

"This storm, it's epic what happened. But you know what, it happened in Texas and Texas can handle anything,” he said.

Utah prepared for a major disaster

Intermountain Healthcare said Tuesday its Utah center is “well-stocked” with medical supplies that could help people in case of a major disaster, according to the Deseret News.

The high-tech center helps Utah residents stay safe from disasters, such as Harvey, which devastated parts of Texas this week, leaving more than 4 feet of rain.

If such a calamity happened in Utah, Intermountain said it would be well prepared.

Gordon Slade, director of supply chain logistics at Intermountain Healthcare, told the Deseret News that Intermountain plans to watch how Houston responds to prepare for the worst in the Beehive State.

"You always want to learn from those things," he said. "We obviously want to learn from (the) hospitals down there."

Utah medical team heads to Houston

A team of Utah doctors and nurses flew to Texas to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, according to the Deseret News.

The team, made up of 36 people who are doctors, nurses and paramedics, has spent the last 10 years training for such a moment.

This will be the first time the team will be mobilized by the U.S. government to help with a disaster.

"I didn't get my sleep last night," team leader Dr. Steven Bott, an anesthesiologist with University of Utah Health, told reporters. "I feel a great amount of responsibility."

Hughes, Biskupski get into spat

Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski and House Speaker Greg Hughes had a testy exchange of words Tuesday on live radio, according to the Deseret News.

Both spoke about Operation Rio Grande, disagreeing "about the plans to close and fence off a portion of Rio Grande Street to disrupt drug trafficking and create a 'safe space' as an alternative for campers to go," according to the Deseret News.

Speaking on "The Doug Wright Show," Hughes said Biskupski opposed the plan to fence off the streets and wanted to use such a move as leverage.

"I'm just going to be blunt — and this is brutal," Hughes said. "She was leveraging the closure of that area on the budget numbers and what the city would be expected to pay."

Biskupski called the show to refute Hughes' claims.

"I'm not sure what's happening and why the speaker is so upset," Biskupski said.

Why U.S. won’t switch to the metric system

The rest of the world relies on liters, kilometers and the Celsius scale. But why not the U.S.? Vox explains in a new video why the U.S. still uses Fahrenheit for measuring temperature and miles for distance.