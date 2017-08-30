MILLLCREEK — A man who police suspect broke into several Millcreek homes at random early Wednesday was arrested after falling off a 25-foot wall while trying to elude police, possibly breaking his arm.

About 1:45 a.m., a couple near 3200 South and 1500 East were awoken by a noise in their basement, said Unified Police Lt. Brain Lohrke. When they went to investigate, they found a man with a rifle stealing items, he said. The man allegedly threatened the couple and then ran off.

Investigators believe the man then ran to another house at random, broke in, found a set of car keys and then stole the resident's vehicle, Lohrke said.

The vehicle was found abandoned a short time later at a nearby Home Depot, 3398 S. Highland Drive. Police believe the man then tried to scale a wall that had a 25-foot drop-off. The man fell off the wall and "severely injured his arm," likely breaking it, Lohrke said. At that point, the man was arrested without incident.

Kent Gaisford, 38, of Lehi, was still being treated at a local hospital Wednesday afternoon before officers planned on taking him to jail.

Lohrke said Gaisford may be responsible for breaking into at least three homes in the same area. Investigators believe he randomly picked homes that did not appear to have good upkeep, and then kicked in the door, Lohrke said. Detectives believe he was looking for money.

Gaisford has a lengthy criminal history, according to state court records. He was arrested for investigation of DUI on Tuesday, and earlier this month for assault and failing to stop at the command of a law enforcer.