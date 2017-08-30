BOUNTIFUL — New mapping Wednesday of a grass fire burning east of a Bountiful neighborhood revealed the blaze had burned about half of what firefighters initially feared.

As firefighters focused on attacking the brush fire that broke out about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, crews initially estimated the blaze to be about 150 acres. A GPS review by helicopter Wednesday revealed the fire to only be about 75 acres, and the blaze hadn't moved much overnight, U.S. Forest Service spokeswoman Kim Osborn said.

The fire is believed to be human caused and remains under investigation, Rachelle Handley, spokeswoman for the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, said Wednesday.

The blaze was reported to be 25 percent contained as of Wednesday afternoon.

The fire, burning to the east of Bountiful's Summerwood subdivision, is not threatening any homes, Osborn confirmed. Crews assigned to the fire were expected to grow from 30 to about 60, with support from two helicopters making water drops, she said.

One air attack plane and seven engines have also been deployed as crews work to build a perimeter around the fire.

As crews fight the flames, City Creek Canyon and the Bonneville Shoreline are closed at Bonneville Boulevard; and access is cut off to the trail along the north City Creek ridgeline, the Mueller Park Trail and North Canyon Trail.