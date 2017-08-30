SOUTH SALT LAKE — Police are searching for a man on a stolen bullet bike who hit and critically injured a pedestrian overnight.

Shortly before midnight Tuesday, the motorcycle hit a man crossing the street at 900 West and 3300 South, South Salt Lake police officer Gary Keller said.

The man on the bullet bike didn't stop, Keller said, but fled west on 3300 South.

A 49-year-old man was transported to an area hospital in critical condition with life-threatening head trauma, Keller said. His condition had not improved as of Wednesday afternoon. The pedestrian's identity or hometown has not been released.

Investigators identified the motorcycle from the crash as a Honda bullet bike that had been reported stolen, Keller said.

The driver of the motorcycle has not been identified. He was not wearing a helmet at the time, Keller said, and is described as a white male in his mid-20s with short blond hair and prescription glasses. He was wearing dark jeans, a blue long-sleeved shirt and black "Jordan" shoes.

Keller noted that the motorcycle's driver was likely injured in the accident, including "road rash" from hitting the pavement.

The bullet bike has also not been located, Keller said. It is a red and black 2004 Honda CBR600RR with Utah license plate A36HV, and it likely has damage to its fairing, windshield and along the left side, he said.

Anyone with information about the incident or who may have seen the stolen motorcycle is asked to call South Salt Lake police at 801-840-4000.