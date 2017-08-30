MORGAN — The Morgan girls soccer team completed its tough preseason schedule on Tuesday afternoon, thrashing the Bear River Bears by a score of 7-1

Playing six of eight preseason games against 4A, 5A and 6A competition, the Trojans put together their strongest half of the season, jumping out to a first half 5-0 lead.

Heading into region play next Tuesday at Judge Memorial, head coach Bryan Searle was cautiously optimistic about his teams chances going forward:

"Today was the best half we've played all year. I think if we play like that we can compete. Our biggest threat right now is Judge. You look at their preseason and look what they did, they have got to be an outstanding team. Today in the first half we did the little things we've been working on like simple passing, to harder passes, to playing to our targets, and crossing the ball better as well. In the second half, we didn't do those things, and if we play that way we will get thumped."

Credit the Bears, who came out after halftime with a renewed sense of urgency, pulling back a goal on a strike by Lindsay Schow in the 52nd minute, and generally causing fits for the Trojan defense for the majority of the second half.

The Trojans were led by senior midfielder/forward Logan Duran, who scored a brace for the Trojans while adding three assists. Duran bulled her way through three Bears defenders for Morgans opening goal in the sixth minute. She added a late tally in the closing minutes of the second half for the Trojans.

"It was our first game where we really played as a team, and that we learned how quick the game actually is, and we just let the ball do the running for us," Duran said. "It was fun to get the assists today. One-v-one scoring is great, but it feels so much better knowing I gave somebody the opportunity, instead of taking it for myself."

Other goal scorers for the Trojans were senior midfielder Morgan Cragun, sophomore striker Allison Flitton, freshman midfielder Emily Edgington, junior midfielder Emma Dredge, and junor midfielder Rhylee Freeman.

The Bears will step into Region 12 play on Sept. 5 with a visit to the Ridgeline Riverhawks. The Trojans begin Region 13 action on the turf at Judge Memorial.

