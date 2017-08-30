There’s no stopping the Ford F-150.

The Ford truck topped the Kelly Blue Book’s recent list of most popular cars and trucks across the country, sweeping 21 states in 2016.

The F-150 was also the most popular vehicle in Utah last year, according to Kelly Blue Book.

Car buyers have started to purchase more SUVs than pickups or sedans, according to USA Today. In fact, 10 states chose SUVs over pickup trucks.

But compact cars, like a Honda Civic or Toyota Corolla, led the way in California, Ohio, Florida, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C.

Tim Fleming, analyst for Kelley Blue Book, told USA Today that the data may change next year.

"Sedans are rapidly falling out of favor," Fleming said. "The Camry, Civic and Corolla have dropped from the fourth, fifth and sixth places to seventh, eighth and ninth this year. We don’t see this trend stopping anytime soon, although the new Camry could boost sales in the short term."

Previous data from Google found that the Subaru Crosstrek topped the list in Utah. Subaru’s also led the way in multiple other states, including Massachusetts, Oregon and Pennsylvania.

East Coast states often searched for more hatchback and crossover cars, with bigger states looking into bigger cars.

Still, Ford dealerships often are the most popular in Utah, according to a report from Foursquare Swarm, which identified the most popular cars in each state.