SALT LAKE CITY — The Wasatch Cooperative Market is holding a Perfectly Wild Produce Contest on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 8-10 a.m.

Green America reported that 40 percent of food grown in the United States never gets eaten because "farmers discard crops (that) … don't meet consumer and retailer cosmetic standards."

The Wasatch Co-op has the goal of bringing local farmers to local customers, and to celebrate Eat Local Week and demonstrate that produce doesn't have to be pretty to be edible and nutritious, it is holding a contest for strange-looking produce at the Salt Lake Downtown Farmers Market, according to a news release.

Entries can be dropped off at the co-op's booth at the northeast corner of Pioneer Park, 350 S. 300 West. Voting takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and winners will be announced and prizes awarded at 1:30 p.m. All entries will be donated to Utah Food Bank, according to the news release.

For more information visit www.wasatch.coop.