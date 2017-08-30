TOMBALL, Texas — Cypress Woods High School student body president Haley Gunderson wasn’t expecting much when she put the word out on social media for donations for Harvey evacuees.

But after the football team and other school organizations got involved, mountains of clothes, food and hygiene items poured in. In all, the teens hauled seven truckloads of supplies to a newly opened shelter.

“It was really cool to see everyone come together and do that,” said Gunderson, a member of the Cypress Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Like many others in the Houston area, Gunderson has been stuck in the house because of the dangers outside. She said she felt helpless seeing the damage in her community.

“It was good to get out and finally start doing something to help everyone that has been so hurt by the hurricane,” she said.