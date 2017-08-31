A new report from WalletHub didn’t rank Salt Lake City among the states with the best real estate market.

The report found that Frisco, Texas, topped the nation, leading the country in its real estate market, affordability and economic environment rankings.

Texas cities McKinney and Allen, as well as Cary, North Carolina, and Richardson, Texas, rounded out the top five.

Overall, Salt Lake City finished at the 38th spot, above Portland, Oregon; Charleston, South Carolina; Lakewood, Colorado; and Chandler, Arizona.

But Salt Lake City ranked at the No. 15 spot among midsize cities, placing just behind Salem, Oregon; Boise, Idaho; Fort Wayne, Idaho; and Madison, Wisconsin.

No other Utah city placed within the rankings.

To find these rankings, WalletHub compared 300 cities based on 21 metrics, including the attractiveness of the housing market and the economic market. The data included information about median home price, job growth in the area and home sales turnover, among other factors.

Despite the mediocre rankings, Utah has found itself with some housing shortages. According to the University of Utah’s Kem C. Garner Policy Institute, demand for homes has outpaced the supply in the Beehive State as prices continue to increase.

In fact, officials told the Deseret News that 2016 was the best year for sales in the Salt Lake County real estate market.

And 2017 may prove to be more of the same.

“This year, home sales and prices will continue to climb,” Jim Wood, economist and senior fellow at the institute, told the Deseret News.