SALT LAKE CITY — An auto-pedestrian accident near the 600 South freeway off-ramp left a woman dead and traffic snarled Wednesday morning.

A 28-year-old woman was crossing the street near 500 West when a vehicle exiting the freeway on 600 South hit her about 6:30 a.m., Salt Lake police detective Robert Ungricht said.

Emergency responders attempted to resuscitate the woman, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have identified the woman, Ungricht said, but aren't releasing her name while they attempt to contact next of kin. It was unknown where the woman is from or whether she was homeless, Ungricht said.

The scene of the accident isn't far from Salt Lake's downtown homeless shelter and is among the areas frequented by homeless individuals.

The driver who hit the woman remained at the scene and was cooperative with police, Ungricht said. The investigation is ongoing, but distraction and impairment are not suspected.

"It appears to be a complete accident," Ungricht said.

The detective noted that it was dark at the time of the accident and the woman appeared to have been jaywalking. There is no option for pedestrians or other vehicles to cross that busy street, and the woman may have even scaled a barrier to do so, Ungricht said.

The 600 South off-ramp from I-15 and I-80 was closed until about 10:45 a.m. as police investigated the accident, causing significant delays for commuters headed into the city.

Throughout the closure, I-15 400 South off-ramp, normally reserved for the carpool lane, was opened to all vehicles.

