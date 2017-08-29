Ever since we started this program, in 2010, it was our intent, win or lose, to play good-looking soccer

WEST JORDAN — The Copper Hills Grizzlies and Herriman Mustangs met at Copper Hills High School Tuesday afternoon in what figured to be the first of two heavyweight, and region-defining, clashes between the schools this season.

After all, the Grizzlies entered the contest rated the second-best team in the state, while the Mustangs were merely considered one of the best-scoring teams in 6A. Both teams had already firmly established themselves at the top of Region 3, with Copper Hills having made short work of both Taylorsville and Riverton, and Herriman doing no less against West Jordan and Taylorsville.

All of which is to say that Tuesday’s matchup was highly anticipated.

Led by four different goal scorers, including senior Emma Lightfoot, the Mustangs prevailed against the Grizzlies, pulling out a thrilling 4-3 victory.

Lightfoot was joined in the scoring column by teammates Amelia Nielsen, Abbey Hymas and Maddie Frandsen, while Copper Hills’ benefited from a pair of goals from Sammy Rollins as well as a Katrina Estrada goal.

That is the story on paper at least.

In truth, the story of this contest was something else all together, and it began as early as eight years ago.

“Ever since we started this program, in 2010, it was our intent, win or lose, to play good-looking soccer,” said Herriman head coach Bill DeBruyn. “We want to play a good possession game, with great passing. Each year, we have gotten better and better, and I think this year, with the talent we have, we are finally getting to that pinnacle. Everything's coming together.”

It certainly did on Tuesday. Aside from a few brief lapses, most notably two goals allowed in the final 10 minutes of the game, the Mustangs dominated play. Their possession-based attack, coupled with precision passing, stood in stark contrast to the physical and aggressive style of the Grizzlies.

From the outset, Herriman proved to be the better team. Through the first 20 minutes of the game, the Mustangs had taken five shots, compared to none attempted by the Grizzlies. By the end of the first half, Lightfoot had, by herself, outshot Cooper Hills five to four.

One of those shots briefly gave Herriman a goal advantage. With about 10 minutes remaining in the first half, Lightfoot and the Mustangs beautifully executed a counter attack, which the senior midfielder capped off with a goal.

“Initially, I was going to pass (the ball) to (Cassidy) Adams,” said Lightfoot. “But I saw she was offsides so I just held onto it.”

The decision proved the right one, as Lightfoot’s shot edged past Copper Hills keeper McCaslin Davis.

The Grizzlies answered that score swiftly with one of their own. Rollins drilled a deep shot, from well outside the box, into the back of the net despite the best efforts of Herriman goalie Kambrie Candelaria.

That score knotted the game at one goal apiece, a tally that the teams would take into halftime. It didn’t take long, however, for the Mustangs create some separation.

Herriman netted back-to-back-to-back goals early in the second half, in a five-minute window no less. Nielsen, Hymas and Frandsen all found the back of the net, with Nielsen and Frandsen both netting their scores off balls that deflected off Davis.

“Whoever makes a statement in the first ten minutes of the second half usually has a great shot at winning the game,” said DeBruyn. “I told them to come out strong the first ten minutes, and they did.”

DeBruyn added of his Mustangs, “We tend to score most of our goals in the second half. We usually take a lot of shots in the first half, but for whatever reason they don’t go in. That held true to form today.”

The Mustangs had additional scoring attempts, off deflections, through passes, the works, really, but four goals proved just enough to claim the victory.

“We have a team full of hard workers that don’t give up,” said Lightfoot. “We just kept going, we persevered, and the shots eventually went in.”

With the win, Herriman improves to 5-2-0 (3-0 in Region 3), while Copper Falls to 4-1-2 (2-1-0).

Up next, both squads play Thursday, in region contests, as the Grizzlies travel to West Jordan and the Mustangs host Riverton.

