WEST JORDAN — The State School Board's policy change on middle school curriculum is a boon to local control, a member of the Jordan Board of Education said Tuesday.

Earlier this month, the State School Board voted 9-6 to drop physical education, health, the arts and college and career readiness courses as state core requirements in Utah middle schools.

Backers of the change said the intent of the change was to give local education authorities more control of middle school coursework.

Under the policy change, which will go into effect after a comment period ending Oct. 9, school districts and charter schools can establish their own requirements in addition to the remaining state middle school core requirements: language arts, mathematics, integrated science, U.S. history and Utah history.

Laura Finlinson, the Jordan School District's administrator of curriculum and staff development, said the policy change "gives every (local education agency) a great deal of flexibility in that if an individual (agency) decides it wants to keep it the way it's always been, they most certainly can," she said.

But there other options, such integrating digital literacy into a world history or a language arts class.

The new state policy says school districts or charter schools "shall offer" the following courses aligned with core standards in seventh and eighth grades: at least two of five arts courses, including visual arts, music, dance, theater or media arts; physical education; health education; college and career awareness; and as of the 2018-19 school year, digital literacy, and at least one of the world languages.

"There is a great deal of flexibility in an ability to provide each school district options that will best suit their community," Finlinson said.

The school board took no action, but board members said they want to reach out to community members to better understand their preferences. Decisions will need to be made to facilitate class scheduling, administrators said.

While the community's preferences have yet to be determined, board member Bryce Dunford said he appreciates the state board's nod to local control of some curriculum matters.

"I like the state giving us control," he said.