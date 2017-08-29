After a disappointing 3-9 season in 2016, Utah State is looking to bounce back and get back to a bowl game. It faces an uphill battle as it opens the 2017 season at No. 9 Wisconsin on the road. The Badgers finished 11-3 last year and are looking to break into playoff contention. This game will take place on Friday at 7 p.m. on ESPN. Here's six numbers for Utah State vs Wisconsin.

301.4

This is the number of yards Wisconsin allowed on average last season. That was good enough for No. 7 in the FBS. This number is a large reason Wisconsin won 11 games last year. What's more, 27 of the 33 defensive lettermen return this season.

2011

This was the last time Wisconsin lost to a team outside of the Power 5. TCU, then a member of the Mountain West, defeated the Badgers 21-19 in the 2011 edition of the Rose Bowl. If you want to find the last time a team that's currently outside of the Power 5 beat Wisconsin, you have to go all the way back to 2003 when UNLV stunned the Badgers 23-5.

1,881

This is the number of yards rushing the Badgers need to replace as they lost their top two running backs in Corey Clement and Dare Ogunbowale. We'll see if Chris James or Bradrick Shaw will get the start, but Wisconsin also has a long tradition of reloading with big-time running backs.

114

This is the highest number of rushing yards Utah State gave up last season in a single game and won. The Aggies held Arkansas State to 70, Weber State to 108 and Fresno State to 114. In Utah State's losses, the Aggies gave up at least 154 yards on the ground (Boise State) and allowed more than 200 yards six times.

2014

This is the last time Utah State defeated a Power 5 opponent. The Aggies defeated Wake Forest in Logan 36-24 on Sept. 13, 2014.

-5

Utah State finished the season with a turnover margin of -5 in 2016. The biggest problem was the Aggies forced only 10 turnovers last season, which was tied for No. 124 in the FBS last year. Utah State will almost certainly have to force some turnovers to best the Badgers.

Lafe Peavler is a sports strategist for the Deseret News and KSL.com. Follow him on Twitter @LafePeavler.