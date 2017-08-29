Each semester, students and faculty at Brigham Young University gather in the Marriott Center on Tuesday mornings at 11:05 a.m. to hear from a speaker — experts from inside and outside of BYU — during the weekly campus devotionals.

Over the years, many well-known politicians, authors, Church leaders, faculty members and experts in a variety of fields have stood at the podium to inspire and uplift the student body. Not only do students benefit from the weekly meeting, Church members around the world are able to tune in via a live broadcast from BYUtv for most of the meetings.

This semester’s line up includes five general authorities — including apostles Elder M. Russell Ballard and Elder D. Todd Christofferson — and three campus forums given by Senior Research Fellow at the University of Oxford Michael Ward, American Political Operative and Political Analyst David Axelrod, Senior Fellow for Global Health and Council on Foreign Relations Laurie Garrett.

BYU President Kevin J Worthen and his wife, Sister Peggy Worthen, will offer the first address on Sept. 12.

September

Sept.12: President Kevin J and Sister Peggy Worthen (devotional)

Sept. 19: Elder Richard J. Maynes, Presidency of the Seventy, LDS Church (devotional)

Sept. 26: Michael Ward, Senior Research Fellow, University of Oxford (forum)

Oct. 3: Homecoming Opening Ceremonies

Oct. 10: Elder Carl B. Cook, General Authority Seventy, LDS Church (devotional)

Oct. 17: Carolyn Billings, Director of Sports Medicine, BYU Athletics (devotional)

Oct. 24: Performance Assembly

Oct. 31: David Axelrod, American Political Operative and Political Analyst (forum)

Nov. 7: Elder Wilford W. Andersen, General Authority Seventy, LDS Church (devotional)

Nov. 14: Elder M. Russell Ballard, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, LDS Church (devotional)

Nov. 28: Laurie Garrett, Senior Fellow for Global Health, Council on Foreign Relations (forum)

Dec. 5: Brother Brian K. Ashton, Sunday School General Presidency, LDS Church (devotional)

Dec. 12: Elder D. Todd Christofferson, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, LDS Church (devotional)

