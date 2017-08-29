SALT LAKE CITY — After months of anticipation, the Utah Symphony is finally hitting the road for its Great American Road Trip.

On Aug. 29, the group will embark on a 1,200-mile journey throughout the Beehive State, performing free outdoor concerts at state parks and national monuments.

Before packing up their instruments, the musicians got one last rehearsal in on Monday afternoon at Capitol Theatre. The symphony was joined by Native American composer and flutist Brent Michael Davids, who will be a featured performer on the tour.

The tour's opening concert kicks off Tuesday night at the O.C. Tanner Amphitheater in Springdale, Washington County, set against the red rocks of Zion National Park. The other performances will take place at Cedar Breaks National Monument in Brian Head, Iron County; near Natural Bridges and Hovenweep National Monuments in Bluff, San Juan County; Goblin Valley State Park in Green River, Emery County; and at Split Mountain in Dinosaur National Monument in Jensen, Uintah County.

Under the direction of conductor Thierry Fischer, the five-day tour will alternate between concerts performed by the full symphony and chamber concerts performed by the symphony's brass musicians.

In addition to providing classical music in these scenic locations, the Utah Symphony has collaborated with the Natural History Museum of Utah to provide an educational component to the tour. As part of this effort, interactive presentations that explore the relationship between nature and music will be held before each concert.

Furthermore, in collaboration with University of Utah’s Consortium for Dark Sky Studies and the Colorado Plateau Dark Sky Cooperative, “star parties” will be held following each concert. Local astronomy groups and park rangers will offer audiences lectures on Utah’s night sky as well as laser-constellation tours, viewing opportunities on high-powered telescopes and other family friendly activities, according to the Deseret News.

Tickets for all performances are free and available through the Utah Symphony ticket office or by calling (801) 533-6683. For additional information, visit my.usuo.org.

Plan your trip

Tuesday, Aug. 29, 8 p.m., O.C. Tanner Amphitheater, 144 Lion Blvd., Springdale, Washington County

Wednesday, Aug. 30, 6:30 p.m., Cedar Breaks National Monument, Highway 143 East, Brian Head, Iron County

Thursday, Aug. 31, 8 p.m., Camp Stickie-ta-tudy, Highway 163, near Natural Bridges and Hovenweep National Monuments, Bluff, San Juan County

Friday, Sept. 1, 2 p.m., Goblin Valley State Park, Goblin Valley Rd., Green River, Emery County

Saturday, Sept. 2, 8 p.m., Split Mountain in Dinosaur National Monument, Jensen, Uintah County

Note: Although the Split Mountain concert is sold out, stand-by tickets will be available on a first come first serve basis.

Email: lottiejohnson@deseretnews.com