SALT LAKE CITY — Why watch Disney's Elsa turn things into ice when you can watch her skate, flip, and dance on ice instead?

The "Frozen" star, along with several other Disney princesses, will be making her way to Salt Lake City's Vivint Home Arena on Nov. 16 to Nov. 19 to star in "Disney on Ice."

In a performance called "Dream Big," Ariel, Belle, Cinderella, Rapunzel, Tiana, Jasmine, Aurora and Snow White will explore another universe where they can dream big, and then put their goals into action to make those dreams come true.

"Make a splash with the fearless dreamer Ariel as she yearns to explore life above the waves," a press release for the event reads. "Watch Rapunzel, Cinderella and Belle as they learn about the power to make their own magic. Travel to the wintry world of Arendelle with sisters Anna and Elsa and the hilarious snowman Olaf from Disney’s 'Frozen' as they learn that true love is the greatest magic of all."

Tickets go on sale on August 29 at Smith's Tix locations or at smithstix.com. Ticket prices start at $15 each.

Brittany Binowski is a senior web producer for Deseret National. You may contact her at bbinowski@deseretdigital.com or tweet her online @binowski.