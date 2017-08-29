The Jazz Bear makes sure everyone gets safely across the crosswalk outside Muir Elementary School in Bountiful on Tuesday. A group of parents, students and Bear walked to the school to encourage students to get in the habit of walking and biking safely. The group, selected in a contest from hundreds across the state using the Utah Department of Transportation’s Walking School Bus app last spring, got to eat breakfast with Bear before the group walk. According to UDOT, the Walking School Bus app have helped increase the number of students walking and biking to school in Utah, bucking a national trend of more children and parents driving to school. Parents and students using the app during the 2016-17 school year reduced more than 224,000 car trips, walked more than 165,000 miles and eliminated more than 54 million grams of CO2 emissions.

