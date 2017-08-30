The preseason’s all about getting good film out there, making the most of the opportunities that you get. I feel like I’ve been able to do that.

DENVER — Taysom Hill knows there are only so many opportunities players are given in the NFL.

When Green Bay takes on the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday at Lambeau Field, it could help launch the former BYU quarterback onto the team’s 53-man opening-day roster or land him a spot on the Packers’ practice squad.

Or it could be his final game in a Green Bay uniform.

“I’ve been aware of that from Day 1, before the draft, before I signed,” Hill said following the Packers’ 20-17 preseason loss to the Denver Broncos last Saturday at Sports Authority Field at Mile High Stadium. “You can’t really control what happens in those situations. The thing I have worried about is how I play in the preseason games to give myself the best opportunity to stick around.”

Though he didn’t play against the Broncos, the undrafted rookie — who turned 27 last week — has had opportunities to impress Packers coaches and personnel during preseason play and training camp.

In five series spread over two preseason games, Hill has led a pair of touchdown drives. They included a 7-yard back-shoulder touchdown pass against Philadelphia in Week 1 and a 23-yard run for the game-winning score against Washington in Week 2.

“The preseason’s all about getting good film out there, making the most of the opportunities that you get,” Hill said. “I feel like I’ve been able to do that. The opportunities that I have had, I’ve got out and I’ve played hard, made a few plays. That’s what the preseason’s for, to get young guys like myself an opportunity to do what I can.”

His play has grabbed the attention of coaches and the media, even prompting the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel to label him this year’s preseason “it guy” for the Packers.

“I think he’s really having a great time at the next level learning more, and having the opportunity to be with that organization is pretty special. It’s a great spot, and he’s making the most of it,” said BYU offensive coordinator Ty Detmer, his coach as a college senior who also started his NFL career with Green Bay.

Thursday will be the ultimate test, though, as Hill contends for a roster spot. Cutdowns come at the end of this week, as NFL teams must trim their active rosters to a maximum of 53 players by 2 p.m. MDT Saturday.

In years past, there were two cuts during the preseason — from 90 down to 75 after the third preseason week, then to 53 following the final round of preseason games. This year, though, the first cut was eliminated, allowing teams to further evaluate players who could benefit from additional reps in the final preseason game before the regular season starts.

It also means around 1,100 players will be released this weekend.

Hill and fellow Packers quarterback Joe Callahan are in contention for the team’s third quarterback spot behind starter Aaron Rodgers and backup Brett Hundley. Green Bay coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Monday that Hill and Callahan, who also didn’t play against the Broncos, will play against the Rams, though if Green Bay were to keep a third QB on the active roster, it would come down to earning a spot, not simply beating another guy out.

"It’s all about opportunity," McCarthy said, according to the team website. "It happens every year, the fourth game, somebody jumps out, takes the rope, and he’ll be here when the 53 is picked."

Hill was ready to play last Saturday, though he never heard his number called as Hundley took over for the rest of the game against Denver after Rodgers played the first two series. Typically, the third week of the preseason is the dress rehearsal, when teams play their starters the most during preseason. Week 4 is largely for those looking to sew up a spot on the depth chart or make a final push for a roster spot.

“It’s the nature of the position. I was ready to go. I was told there might be a few opportunities to get in (during) the fourth. They never came up. If they would have called my number, I would have been ready. They didn’t. Hopefully we can take advantage of next week,” Hill said.

So far in preseason play, Hill has better stats than Callahan, though the second-year Callahan is coming off the bench before Hill. On Tuesday, though, multiple news outlets — including the Journal Sentinel — reported Hill was taking reps ahead of Callahan during practice.

Hill has completed 10 of 16 passes for 118 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 52 yards and a score on eight carries so far in preseason play. Callahan has completed 11 of 19 passes for 103 yards and has one carry for 11 yards. Hill has been sacked once, while Callahan has been sacked three times.

Callahan was an undrafted free agent last year and made the Packers’ 53-man active roster as the team’s third quarterback after throwing for 499 yards and three touchdowns during the preseason. He was active for one game for the Packers and briefly joined New Orleans and Cleveland before going back to the Packers on their practice squad.

Now, Hill must try to earn his way onto the roster.

“Every opportunity’s big. Now we’re starting to transition to Seattle (the regular-season opener). Obviously next week will be big for me and young guys like myself. Week 1 and Week 2 were also big opportunities, so I’ve just got to continue to stack success, to be consistent, and hope for the best,” Hill said.