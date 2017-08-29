CAPITOL REEF NATIONAL PARK — Officials are seeking public comment on a proposal to increase the entrance fee for private vehicles and restructure the group campsite fee rate beginning in 2018.

All other fees will remain the same.

The fee for a private vehicle would increase from $10 to $15. The nightly group campsite rate would go from a minimum of $75 to $100.

Visitors would still be able to access the trails along state Route 24 and the front country area near the Gifford House and picnic areas without paying an entrance fee.

A park pass is required to access Scenic Drive.