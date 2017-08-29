Former BYU quarterback Taysom Hill and current Green Bay teammate Joe Callahan will both see reps during the Packers' final preseason game Thursday night against the Los Angeles Rams. Both are fighting for a spot on the 53-man active roster or on Green Bay's practice squad. Here's how they stack up in preseason play thus far.

Taysom Hill's stats: 10 of 16 passing for 118 yards, one TD; eight carries for 52 yards, one TD

Highlights:

— 7-yard TD pass to Michael Clark vs. Philadelphia with nine seconds left to play

— Game-winning 23-yard touchdown run with 6:16 to play vs. Washington

— Played 24 offensive snaps vs. Washington, most among Packers QBs

— 9-yard run on fourth-and-1 to extend TD drive vs. Washington

— Sacked once

— Played five series, with two touchdowns and one three-and-out

Joe Callahan's stats: 11 of 19 passing for 103 yards; one carry for 11 yards

Highlights:

— 11-yard scramble on third-and-6 for a first down vs. Philadelphia

— 5-yard pass on fourth-and-2 to extend series vs. Philadelphia

— Played 26 offensive snaps vs. Philadelphia, tied for most among Packers QBs

— Sacked three times

— Played five series, with no scores and two three-and-outs