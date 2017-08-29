SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah State Fair is set to kick off its 11-day run at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at the Fairpark, 155 N. 1000 West.

The fair, which has been a Utah staple since 1856 and will feature a wide range of exhibits, carnival rides, a rodeo, demolition derby, monster truck rally, circus, and a variety of musical acts.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday-Monday; noon-10 p.m. Tuesday- Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for senior citizens and youths 6-12. Children under 5 get in free. Some discount tickets are available.

All-you-can-ride carnival wristbands are $15 for a matinee if purchased online before Sept. 6 and $20 during the fair’s run. A regular all-you-can-ride pass is $22 if purchased before Sept. 6 and $28 during the fair.

Parking in the Utah State Fair parking lot is $10, cash only.

For a list of events or to purchase tickets, visit utahstatefair.com.