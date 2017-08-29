Deseret News Archives
Kaitlyn Michaelis of Salt Lake City, right center, relaxes in the shade with her sister, Sarah Slinkov, during the first day of the Utah State Fair in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016. Michaelis was at the fair with her two daughters, Kennedy and Quinn, and Slinkov's daughter, Annie. This year's fair runs Sept. 7-17.

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah State Fair is set to kick off its 11-day run at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at the Fairpark, 155 N. 1000 West.

The fair, which has been a Utah staple since 1856 and will feature a wide range of exhibits, carnival rides, a rodeo, demolition derby, monster truck rally, circus, and a variety of musical acts.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday-Monday; noon-10 p.m. Tuesday- Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for senior citizens and youths 6-12. Children under 5 get in free. Some discount tickets are available.

All-you-can-ride carnival wristbands are $15 for a matinee if purchased online before Sept. 6 and $20 during the fair’s run. A regular all-you-can-ride pass is $22 if purchased before Sept. 6 and $28 during the fair.

Parking in the Utah State Fair parking lot is $10, cash only.

For a list of events or to purchase tickets, visit utahstatefair.com.

Add a comment