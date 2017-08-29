In response to the Deseret News article “Lee says GOP senators have no business questioning Trump's leadership,” it gave me pause. I have a couple of issues with Sen. Lee’s support of President Trump.

Sen. Lee said, "Trump, for the most part, has stayed consistent with what he talked about as a candidate." Let’s talk about what Mr. Trump said as a candidate and what he’s done so far.

President Trump said he was going to save Social Security and Medicare, but, in reality, he’s been looking for ways to slash these programs for millions of Americans. During the campaign, Mr. Trump said he’s not a politician and is not beholden to special interests. But in reality, the White House is packed with players from Wall Street, the oil industry and other corporate interests. He said he was going to “drain the swamp” in Washington, but in reality he’s filled the swamp with snakes and alligators. His cabinet is filled with billionaires who are only looking after their own self-interests.

Mr. Trump said he’d be the greatest jobs president that “God ever created.” But his proposed Muslim ban and EPA cuts threaten thousands of jobs. And he can’t bring back many coal-mining jobs unless he rolls back decades of tech progress. President Trump said he’d build a wall and “have Mexico pay for it." Now he’s threating Congress to come up with the money for the wall or he’s going to shut down the government.

Sen. Lee is asking us to respect a man who has no moral character, which leads me to question Sen. Lee’s judgement.

Willy H. Bautner

Salt Lake City