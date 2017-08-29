It was gratifying for us to observe the proceedings of the recent Republican election to replace Jason Chaffetz. As a Republicans with independent leanings, we were pleased to have the ability of selecting among a group of candidates that was not solely dictated by a growingly more conservative Republican Party convention. As a result of the Count My Vote initiative we, the voters, were empowered to be able to select among a broader political range of candidates (an election that saw the delegate-elected candidate, Christopher Herrod, get 30 percent of the vote vs. the winner, John Curtis, getting 40 percent of the vote).

The Count My Vote initiative that later became law under Senate Bill 54 came about as a result of cooperation between wise prominent Utah politicians from both parties. We, the voters of Utah, owe a measure of gratitude to these farsighted people, such as former Gov. Michael Leavitt, former first ladies Jackie Leavitt and Norma Matheson, businesswoman Gail Miller, Ben McAdams, Rich McKeown, former Gov. Norm Bangerter, in addition to many others. Some of these individuals spent a great deal of time, personal resources and political capital to make Count My Vote a reality in Utah. Now that Count My Vote has demonstrated its apparent approval among Utah voters, hopefully any attempts to repeal it will now come to an end.

King and Cathy Udall

Holladay, Utah