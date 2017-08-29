I may have been born in Lima, Peru, 28 years ago, but I am very much an American. I have called the United States home since my family moved to Utah when I was 10 years old. My mother, sister and I fled Peru because of the dire poverty, terrorism and the corrupt government. She wanted to give her children the opportunity to succeed in life.

Today, I hold two bachelor's degrees from the University of Utah and a master’s degree in public administration from Old Dominion University. I am also married and have worked with high school students, preparing them for their post-graduation plans. I have been able to accomplish this, and so much more, thanks to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. Consequently, my life, along with millions of others, would be torn apart by the stroke of a pen if the current administration and Congress eliminate the DACA program.

Many of the nearly 800,000 DACA recipients in this country, along with their families, share a story like mine. In the summer of 2012, DACA gave us a path to come out of the shadows and live without fear in the only country most of us have ever known as home. I remember it vividly. I was overwhelmed with joy and excitement as I stood in front of the TV and watched former President Obama announce the executive order to protect Dreamers — the young people like me who have lived in the U.S. most of our lives and are working, going to school and serving in the military.

At the time, like many other Dreamers, I was pursuing a bachelor’s degree, taking college courses every other semester because my undocumented status prevented me from receiving financial aid and scholarships. With no ability to pay for college so I could attend consistently, and no opportunity to find a stable, long-term job to support my schooling because I was undocumented, there seemed to be no light at the end of the tunnel.

When DACA was announced, my life changed forever. I was able to not only attend school every semester, but I could apply for jobs, open a bank account, get an actual driver’s license, travel the country, rent an apartment, and eventually graduate from college. DACA opened up a world of possibilities to Dreamers like me and allows us to further contribute to society and strengthen this country in various ways. After an arduous application process that includes a rigorous background check, fingerprinting and processing fees, DACA allows us to find gainful employment, purchase a car, get a home loan, and for me, pay for graduate school. To many, these may be opportunities that are taken for granted. For us, these gave us a future.

Five years later, I am again met with an overwhelming feeling, but different than the one I experienced in 2012. I am fearful because DACA’s future is uncertain; my future is uncertain. In June, 10 Republican attorneys general from states across the country sent a message loud and clear threatening to sue President Trump if DACA is not repealed by Sept. 5. If our country does not find a way to save DACA, more than 800,000 hardworking young people living in the United States will no longer be able to go to school or work here legally. We are nurses treating your families, teachers educating your children, military personnel and church members who will not be able to serve this country and its citizens, provide for our own families, and pursue our dreams. Instead, we will be subject to immediate deportation, torn away from our families, our communities and be forced to leave behind the only home we know.

Despite this immediate threat, I am holding out hope. I am sharing my story and urging Congress to pass the DREAM Act, a bipartisan bill introduced by Sens. Lindsey Graham, a Republican, and Dick Durbin, a Democrat, that offers a lasting solution for Dreamers to live without fear of deportation and be recognized as part of this great nation. It is a solution that not only benefits us, but also benefits the economy. It is estimated that over $433 billion in GDP would be lost over the next decade if Dreamers like me lose our jobs and are subject to deportation. However, the benefits go beyond dollar signs. Dreamers are educators, health professionals, service men and women, fulfilling a vast number of roles that benefit the lives of all Americans on a daily basis. Congress should pass the DREAM Act now.

We need to remember that DACA recipients have already come out of the shadows. We came out eager to work, attend school, provide for our families, serve our communities and defend this country we call home. We are Americans. All we ask is that you allow us to continue contributing to this wonderful nation for years to come.

Pamela Portocarrero and her family were the subject of an article in the Deseret News earlier this year