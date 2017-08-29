I've told him to stay busy (and) stay around the guys. He's in a good situation. He's here with us. Things are good.

PROVO — Many have weighed in on the topic, but perhaps no one is more keenly aware of what BYU linebacker Francis Bernard is going through right now than Cougar defensive end Sione Takitaki.

Takitaki is coming off a stellar first-game performance against Portland State where he recorded seven tackles and two sacks, playing primarily from the defensive end position. Last year, the junior standout from Fontana, California, was taking a redshirt year while getting over stated personal issues before rejoining the team this past spring.

Those within the program are hoping Bernard, who is currently redshirting due to "personal reasons," are hoping he takes the same course. For Takitaki, he's been in good communication with Bernard throughout and is offering what advice and encouragement he can.

"I've told him to stay busy (and) stay around the guys," Takitaki said. "He's in a good situation. He's here with us. Things are good."

Bernard has been present during team functions since the Aug. 17 announcement regarding his intention on taking a redshirt year. The Herriman product was with the team during its win over Portland State and was seen signing autographs for fans after the game.