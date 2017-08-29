My family and I just enjoyed one of the most incredible events available to anyone on our planet. We traveled to Idaho to see the American solar eclipse. No pictures could do it justice, and not just because the weather turned out perfect. Our Idaho neighbors and their city and state leaders, especially the Idaho Department of Transportation, planned for the frightening and sometimes unruly mob of Utahns, Nevadans and all the other visitors with one jim-dandy party, no matter where we all ended up, and we had a grand time! We wish to thank the IDOT for a truly delightful experience, even when some of us had to crawl home at a snail's pace, there were so many of us. If IDOT hadn't opened up the I-15 construction zones to two lanes just for us, we would still be crawling! As it was, we only did in Utah, where they closed the freeway lanes, apparently for no reason. That just made it clear whose leaders love their voters, and who doesn't! Thanks, again, Idaho!

Anne Sorenson

Murray