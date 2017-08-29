Utah State's women's cross-country team received 22 votes in the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) preseason national poll, good for No. 33. The preseason national poll comes on the heels of Monday's regional poll, where USU took No. 5 in the Mountain Region.

Colorado, also the top team in Monday's Mountain Region poll, will begin the year as the No. 1 squad in the nation, with Oregon (No. 2) and Michigan (No. 3) rounding out the top-three spots. The Mountain West's top-ranked team, New Mexico, came in at No. 4.

The Aggie women return seven of the nine runners from last year's MW Championships, including junior Kashley Carter, who earned second-team all-conference honors last year by finishing eighth at the conference meet with a time of 20:45.20. Utah State also added a transfer from Montana State, Alyssa Snyder, who was recently ranked as the No. 25 women's runner in the nation by FloTrack.

The Aggies open their season by hosting the Sagebrush Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Steve and Donna Reeder Cross Country Course. The men's race starts at 9:30 a.m., and the women's race follows at 10:15 a.m.

Utah State will also host the Steve T. Reeder Memorial on Friday, Oct. 6, at 3:00 p.m., and the NCAA Mountain Regional Championships on Friday, Nov. 10, at a time to be announced.

Doug Hoffman is the associate athletic director for Utah State University Athletic Media Relations.