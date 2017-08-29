SPANISH FORK — The Devil’s Kitchen area off the Nebo Scenic Loop has been closed while heavy equipment and crews work on trail improvements.

According to a press release from the Spanish Fork District of the U.S. Forest Service, the project includes widening the existing path and paving the trail with asphalt.

The closure includes parking on the north and south sides of the Nebo Loop road, picnic facilities, restroom facilities and the trail, including the overlook. The project is expected to be completed by Sept. 23.