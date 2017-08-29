THE BASICS
North Dakota (0-0, 0-0) at No. 25 Utah (0-0, 0-0)
Kickoff: THURSDAY, 5:30 p.m. MT
Rice-Eccles Stadium (45,807)
FieldTurf
TV: Pac-12 Network
Radio: ESPN 700AM
Series: First meeting
Weather: Variable clouds with temperatures in the high 80s.
The stakes
For North Dakota … A first-ever win over a Pac-12 opponent. The Fighting Hawks are 0-1-1 against teams currently in the conference.
For Utah ... The Utes are 38-0 against current Big Sky Conference teams. They defeated Southern Utah 24-0 last season in Salt Lake City.
The trends
For North Dakota … In 2015, the Fighting Hawks won their last game against an FBS opponent — winning at Wyoming, 24-13.
For Utah ... The Utes have won nine straight season openers. Their last loss was a 24-7 decision at Oregon State in 2007.
The crystal ball
North Dakota will win if ... The Fighting Hawks are able to frustrate Utah’s offense. They had seven sacks in a win over Weber State last season.
Utah will win if ... The Utes can successfully replace the eight NFL draft picks and eight free-agent signees that entered the professional ranks.
Player to watch
TYLER HUNTLEY, Utah quarterback: The sophomore is scheduled to make his first collegiate start. He saw action in four games as a reserve in 2016.
Key matchup
UTAH’S OFFENSE VS. NORTH DAKOTA’S DEFENSE: The scheme of new offensive coordinator Troy Taylor may be put to the test. North Dakota’s defense allowed just 91.3 yards per game on the ground last season. Against the pass, senior defensive backs Deion Harris and Cole Reyes were second-team All-Americans in 2016.
Quotable
"Consistency is the biggest thing, showing up every day with the right mindset and coming each day with as much energy as we can. Heading into Utah, we have to be perfect."
— North Dakota quarterback Keaton Studsrud
“We’re tired of hitting each other, just like every other team in the country. This year, you’re extra tired because (camp) was a week longer . . . So we’re more than ready to get after somebody else.”
— Utah coach Kyle Whittingham
Next up
North Dakota returns to Grand Forks to host Missouri State on Saturday, Sept. 9. Utah heads to Provo the same day for the Rivalry Game.
Utah schedule
Aug. 31 — NORTH DAKOTA, 5:30 p.m. (P12N)
Sept. 9 — at BYU, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Sept. 16 — SAN JOSE STATE, 8 p.m. (ESPN2)
Sept. 22 — at Arizona, 8:30 p.m. (FS1)
Oct. 7 — STANFORD, TBD
Oct. 14 — at USC, TBD
Oct. 21 — ARIZONA STATE, TBD
Oct. 28 — at Oregon, TBD
Nov. 3 — UCLA, 7:30 p.m. (FS1)
Nov. 11 — WASHINGTON STATE, TBD
Nov. 18 — at Washington, TBD
Nov. 25 — COLORADO, TBD
All times Mountain