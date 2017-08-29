SALT LAKE CITY — Two Utahns will be advancing to the Vegas finals on NBC's "American Ninja Warrior" after completing enough of the Denver city finals course fast enough on the episode aired Monday, Aug. 28.

Ryan Souter, a Utahn who competed with six of his seven siblings in the Denver qualifying rounds, went out on the obstacle called "the wedge," as did many other competitors, but still did well enough to move on.

Karson Voiles, a Utah gym owner and two-time national finalist, also went out on the wedge but will be moving on to the national finals in Las Vegas.

There were four other Utahns featured in the Aug. 28 episode who didn't qualify for the next round on "American Ninja Warrior."

Ian Weber, the national shaker board (aka sign spinner) champion from Provo, went out early on the bouncing spider.

Larissa Cottle from Lehi, a concrete worker and mother, made it further than Weber but failed on the rail runner, the obstacle only one woman was able to make it past.

Larissa made sure she hung on until she figured it out! #americanninjawarrior pic.twitter.com/1kCUhzZCG7 — Ninja Warrior Nation (@anwnation) August 29, 2017

College student Devin Stratton got close to moving on but went out one obstacle too early on the salmon ladder.

Matt Dolce, a pharmacist from Salt Lake City, also fell on the salmon ladder. As the judges put it, he was only one rung away from qualifying and "missed out on Vegas by just inches." As a passionate biker, he was pleased that he made it past the handlebar obstacle called the rail runner, the obstacle which took him out in the qualifying round.

Matt Reeves was another Utahn slated to participate in the Denver city finals but didn't make the editing cut on the show and is not on the list of those moving on to Las Vegas.

To see how the two Utahns in the Las Vegas finals progress, watch "American Ninja Warrior" next Monday, Sept. 4, on NBC.

Email: mbulsiewicz@deseretnews.com

Twitter: mgarrett589