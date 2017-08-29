The New York Times wants everyone to know about a Utah crowdfunding project to learn a little bit more about raptors.

Millions of years ago, a group of Utahraptors fell into quicksand where they would forever be immortalized. Now, all of these years later, a group of Utah paleontologists hopes to learn a little bit more about the raptors, as long as they raise the money.

The group started “The Utahraptor Project” last year, hoping to receive $100,000 in donations. The team allows donators to see the team at work through a live camera and digital models that they assemble together.

So far, the team has raised only $15,250 in 11 months of time. But they remain hopeful.

“Once we get this up and running, with all the cameras and gizmos to record the action on a micro and macro level,” Scott Madsen, a fossil preparator, told the New York Times. “I think we can give the public a good show for their money.”

