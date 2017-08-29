The impact of Hurricane Harvie on Texas hasn’t slowed.

More rain is expected, just as President Donald Trump plans to visit affected areas. According to CNN, Trump will survey the efforts to save and rescue those affected by the hurricane.

Houston police have rescued about 3,400 people in the storm’s wake, which began as a Category 4 hurricane late last week, CNN reported., It has now been downgraded to a tropical storm.

The Washington Post reported that at least nine people have died from the storm as flooding contiues to cause power outages and leave people homeless and in search of shelter.

“We are not out of the woods yet,” said Elaine Duke, the acting Homeland Security secretary, according to The Washington Post. “Harvey is still a dangerous and historic storm.”

Multiple news organizations have pulled together information to show the size of the storm and its effects on people outsideTexas. Here’s a quick look at how the storm could affect you.

Gas prices are going up

Gas prices are set to spike. According to CNN, Harvey barreled onto energy facilities, leading to shutdowns at 10 refineries. Gas futures jumped 5 percent to 7 percent this week. Gasoline futures, which reflect wholesale prices charged to gas stations, are now at their highest level since July 2015. Analysts said it often takes about a week for such price swings to trickle down to drivers filling up at the pump.

A rainbow appears over over a Whataburger sign that was destroyed by Hurricane Harvey in Refugio, Texas, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. | Nick Wagner, Austin American-Statesman

It's affecting stocks

Tropical Storm Harvey affected the stock market, too. Insurance companies and oil drillers saw a rise because of the rise of gasoline prices, but businesses that have stores in the area of the storm’s wake will likely suffer from the hit, NBC New York reported.

In this aerial photo, waves crash in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Harvey hit the coast as a Category 4 hurricane. | Gabe Hernandez, Corpus Christi Caller-Times

Airbnb just messed up big

Airbnb sent an ill-timed marketing email this week after Harvey engulfed most of Texas, according to Quartz. The image asks travelers to embrace a “floating world,” suggesting they take an “aquatic adventure.”

Airbnb waives Houston fees after Hurricane Harvey but ‘Floating World’ marketing email touches a nerve https://t.co/H4cXbRsWSH pic.twitter.com/RN7u7QoUz1 — Robin Longes (@RLonges) August 29, 2017

Churches are doing their part

Megachurch pastor Joel Osteen received heavy criticism for shutting the doors of Lakewood Church to those who need help from Harvey. The church posted on Facebook that it is "inaccessible due to severe flooding" and directed displaced residents to shelters in the city.

The post was criticized on social media, where photos appeared to suggest the building, which can hold more than 16,000 people, had not been damaged by the rains. It's unclear if the church was damaged in the storm. Lakewood Church then sent photos that it says show flooding in and around the building.

Christianity Today said other Houston churches have released sermons and helpful videos to those who need to connect with God during the storm.

Debris lies on the ground near homes in the Key Allegro subdivision of Rockport, Texas, in the wake of Hurricane Harvey on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. | Rachel Denny Clow, Corpus Christi Caller-Times

Water from the storm could fill 15 million swimming pools

Swimming athletics website SwimSwam said the has dropped an estimated 9 trillion goallons of water across Houston, which would be equivilant to 15 million Olympic-size swimming pools. That’s based on the measurements of 50 meters by 25 meters by 3 meters, which is about 3.75 million liters.

This aerial photo shows a view of damage in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Harvey hit the coast as a Category 4 hurricane. | Gabe Hernandez, Corpus Christi Caller-Times

Bigger than Katrina

According to Vox, if you put all the water from Harvey into one water drop, it would look like a mushroom cloud. Head to Vox to see pictures of what that water drop would look like over various U.S. cities comapred to Hurricane Katrina.

Genice Gipson hugs her lifelong friend, Loretta Capistran, outside of Capistran's apartment complex in Refugio, Texas, on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. "We got to be strong, baby," Gipson told Capistran. | Nick Wagner, Austin American-Statesman

Equal to about 200 inches of snow

Quartz reported that Hurricane Harvey’s rain would equal more than 200 inches of snow. National Severe Storms Laboratory equates one inch of rain to 13 inches of snow. So since the area has seen anywhere between 16 and 22 inches of rain, that’s a good 208 to 286 inches of snow.