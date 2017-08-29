Countless stories of humanity have emerged in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. But Aaron Mitchell’s story is one of a kind.

Mitchell broke into tears on Monday when he found out his father had survived the storm. The two spoke on the phone for the first time since last week when cell service went dark, according to CNN.

"Dad I love you,” he said to his father over phone.

Aransas Pass resident breaks down: "I'm scared...I lost everything. It just wiped me out… This is my home.” https://t.co/fGg4NuZBXS — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) August 28, 2017

CNN interviewed Mitchell prior to the discovery. He described his harrowing journey to find his family.

"There's been no cell service since Thursday, Friday. Haven't gotten ahold of anybody. If my mom and dad is watching, I'm OK," he said holding back tears. "My mom's in Oklahoma and my dad, there's no telling where my dad's at. I'm here in Rockport, waiting on you."

Mitchell said he walked 12 miles in the dark to his dad’s house, hoping he would be there. But he wasn’t.

When he caught up with reporters, CNN offered a satellite phone for Mitchell to speak with his father.

Mitchell said the storm “terrified him.”

"I just lost everything I worked for. Everything. The only thing I got are the clothes on my back" he said.

This is far from the only family story to emerge from the disaster. On Monday, a CNN reporter captured a photo of two dogs left behind in a boat with food by their owners who fled the storm. The family said they hoped to eventually return.

Elsehwere, Texas residents have fired up their boats to do their own search and rescue missions, hoping to bring those caught in the storm’s wake to safety.