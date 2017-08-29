Utah residents often hear how beautiful the Beehive State is.

But which towns are the most beautiful?

Expedia’s travel blog Viewfinder recently put together a ranking of the “most picturesque places in the state.”

“Because Utah’s lovely scenery and exquisite architecture are too much to ignore, we went on a mission to find some of the best towns in Utah for their good-looking qualities,” the blog’s writer, Chloe Mulliner, wrote.

The rankings were based on the appearance of scenic hikes, the landscapes and the national parks. It also used historical structures as a ranking metric.

These cities were not ranked on any particular order.

Salt Lake City made the list, both because of its “natural looks” and “manmade beauty.”

“Sitting along the Great Salt Lake, it’s a mountain mecca, with the Wasatch and Oquirrh ranges standing tall in the background,” according to the blog.

Mulliner said people should hike Ensign Peak or walk up the Lake Blanche Trail.

St. George, Ogden and Moab all made the list.

View the entire list at Expedia.com.