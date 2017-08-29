In Episode 292 of the Deseret News Rise & Shout Podcast, Matt and Adam break down the Portland State game and preview the LSU game. Do the Cougars have any chance against the Tigers? Are BYU's problems on offense fixable? They make predictions and get you ready for Saturday’s big game in New Orleans.

Check out this week's show on Deseret News Podcasts, subscribe to the show on iTunes or listen below.

Check out the Rise & Shout Podcast at iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/rise-shout/id404706109?mt=2 or on Podbean: http://ajmangum.podbean.com/