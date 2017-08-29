Gerald Herbert, AP
In this Aug. 23, 2017 photo, LSU football head coach Ed Oregon walks across the field during an NCAA college football practice in Baton Rouge, La. Orgeron grew up an LSU fan in Cajun country along the Bayou Lafourche in Larose, Louisiana, where his mother still lives. The Tigers' coach is about to begin his first full season on the job after taking over for Les Miles during last season. His Louisiana and Cajun roots made him a popular choice to keep the job long term.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
In Episode 292 of the Deseret News Rise & Shout Podcast, Matt and Adam break down the Portland State game and preview the LSU game. Do the Cougars have any chance against the Tigers? Are BYU's problems on offense fixable? They make predictions and get you ready for Saturday’s big game in New Orleans.

