The eyes and the hearts of the nation are turned to southeastern Texas as one of the country's most populous metropolitan areas was hit by catastrophic flooding and storm conditions. Experts believe Hurricane Harvey's devastating effects will linger well after the storm has passed.

Throughout the weekend, the Coast Guard in Texas conducted more than 2,000 rescue missions, deploying boats and helicopters and rescuing victims stranded on rooftops. Some of the most heavily impacted areas received up to 20 or 30 inches of rain.

Natural disasters demand outpourings of support.

In recent days, Utahns have not only sent their prayers but also their finest rescue personnel. At the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (or FEMA) the state sent a team of 46 with boats and emergency rescue vehicles.

Additionally, before the storm hit ground Friday, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which owns this paper, sent tractor trailers full of supplies, anticipating the need. According to a church spokesman, additional goods at the local LDS Bishop's Storehouse in the area were made available for the relief effort.

The Utah National Guard sent at least two Black Hawk helicopters to help, and volunteers from Utah's Red Cross made their way to assist in the efforts.

This will be only the beginning of emergency and recovery initiatives.

It's heartwarming to see that in the midst of extreme tragedy there's an outpouring of support from across the nation. During his public briefing on Saturday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott acknowledged Utah along with several other states for sending critical resources. He also noted that Harvey was the strongest storm in Texas since 1961.

People from "across the country and even outside the country" have been calling, eager to help. The best way to assist, the governor said, was "to provide help through the Red Cross." Individuals can donate by going to www.redcross.org or calling 1-800-REDCROSS. Direct donations of $10 can also be made by texting HARVEY to 90999.

Amidst the ravages of Harvey's rage, the nation rightly mourns the toll this natural disaster is taking on individuals, families and communities.

Yet if there can be any silver lining to such devastation, perhaps it's witnessing people come together despite ideological or other divisions to help each other as fellow human beings.

As a true body politic, the hurt in Texas sends ripples of pain throughout the entire nation. We are especially proud to see the strong local response to help in the rescue and recovery efforts. Undoubtedly this initial response will need to be met with a continuing response as Texas embarks on the hard road to recovery in the storm's wake. We hope Utahns can play a positive role in assisting Texas as it regains its footing and restores the lives swept away in Harvey's horrific floods.