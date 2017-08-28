Utah Jazz 2017 second-round draftee Nigel Williams-Goss will begin his pro career overseas rather than with the Jazz organization.
The 55th overall pick in June's draft out of Gonzaga, Williams-Goss has agreed to a contract with KK Partizan NIS in Serbia. The club announced that it is a two-year deal.
The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Williams-Goss received West Coast Conference Player of the Year and AP second-team All-America honors in 2017 in his lone season with the Bulldogs after transferring from Washington.