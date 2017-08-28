John Locher, Associated Press
Utah Jazz's Nigel Williams-Goss drives around Los Angeles Clippers' Sindarius Thornwell, left, during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game, Sunday, July 9, 2017, in Las Vegas.

Utah Jazz 2017 second-round draftee Nigel Williams-Goss will begin his pro career overseas rather than with the Jazz organization.

The 55th overall pick in June's draft out of Gonzaga, Williams-Goss has agreed to a contract with KK Partizan NIS in Serbia. The club announced that it is a two-year deal.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Williams-Goss received West Coast Conference Player of the Year and AP second-team All-America honors in 2017 in his lone season with the Bulldogs after transferring from Washington.

