Utah Jazz 2017 second-round draftee Nigel Williams-Goss will begin his pro career overseas rather than with the Jazz organization.

The 55th overall pick in June's draft out of Gonzaga, Williams-Goss has agreed to a contract with KK Partizan NIS in Serbia. The club announced that it is a two-year deal.

1st I want to thank the @utahjazz for giving me the opportunity to come to training camp with such a a great organization... (pt 1) — Nigel Williams-Goss (@NigelWG5) August 28, 2017

However, I've decided its in my best interest to spend my first season as a professional overseas to further my development... (prt. 2) — Nigel Williams-Goss (@NigelWG5) August 28, 2017

I'm very blessed to have this opportunity and looking forward to working with such a prestigious club @partizanBC!!! ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/Qc3PdFTf8x — Nigel Williams-Goss (@NigelWG5) August 28, 2017

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Williams-Goss received West Coast Conference Player of the Year and AP second-team All-America honors in 2017 in his lone season with the Bulldogs after transferring from Washington.