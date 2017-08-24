SALT LAKE CITY — In early August, Utah Jazz president Steve Starks said in a radio interview with 1280 The Zone that there were still a few items that hadn’t been announced related to the $125 million renovation of Vivint Arena.

On Thursday, the team revealed that new video boards will replace the marquee on the corner of 300 West and South Temple, but the item the organization is hoping will become more of a landmark is a 14-foot-by-21-foot illuminated J-Note statue that will be featured on the building’s main plaza.

“The J-Note will be an iconic photo opportunity,” Starks said during a tour of the arena given to members of the media on Thursday afternoon. “You think about the cities around the world where you want to take a photo, we believe that the J-Note will become one of those for Salt Lake City and for the Wasatch Front.”

The statue, which is essentially a replica of the team’s logo, will be mounted on a round, 15-inch-high white concrete base. Starks said it should be installed sometime in September.

Peering down at it from a middle floor of the arena Thursday, Starks said. “You see how prominent that will be from the street driving by and you can imagine people walking into the building posing and grabbing a picture right there next to that sign.”