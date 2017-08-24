NBA.com's Lang Whitaker ranked the top defenders in the NBA today, and Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert came in at No. 3 on his list.

"The Stifle Tower is almost a throwback to one of those old school centers who anchored the middle for NBA defenses in years past," wrote Whitaker. "The 25-year-old Gobert led the league last season with 2.6 blocked shots per game and also vacuumed up 12.8 rebounds per game for a Utah team that employs a style of play predicated on ball control. Gobert's ability to protect the rim and manage the paint is crucial to the Jazz attack."

The two players ranked ahead of Gobert were Kawhi Leonard at No. 2 and Draymond Green at No. 1.

Speaking of Gobert, Matt Ellentuck of SB Nation gave us four winners and three losers in the Kyrie Irving trade, and Gobert was one of the winners.

"Gobert isn’t on either of these teams but he won the often-challenged Petty Award," explained Ellentuck. "He and Thomas got into a Twitter spat back in July when Gordon Hayward was still a free agent picking between the Jazz and Celtics. Hayward chose Thomas’ side … a side Thomas is no longer on. Gobert made sure to retweet Thomas’ post from two months ago to worsen the burn.

Bingham vs. East the biggest game the state has ever seen?

Zack Poff of Max Preps listed the top 10 high school games of the week and the matchup between Utah powers East and Bingham was the fourth game on the list.

"This is one of the biggest high school football games the state of Utah has ever seen," Poff wrote. "The debate has been going on since the start of last season, who is the best team from Utah? Luckily, we will get the answer this Friday. East won its second consecutive 4A state last year and Bingham won the 5A state title. This year they are both competing in the new 6A class and the winner of this one will implement themselves as the best team in all of Utah."

The only three games listed ahead of the Utah clash were games where both teams were ranked top 25 in the nation.

Other links

And finally ...

The Green Bay Packers helped Taysom Hill celebrate his birthday on Wednesday with some well wishes on Twitter.